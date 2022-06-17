Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags in Nevada to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on June 20 to honor Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective Justin Terry, who died on June 10.
“Detective Terry served our community for more than two decades – we are endlessly grateful for his service and heartbroken at his death,” said Governor Sisolak. “Kathy and I join the law enforcement community and so many more in mourning Detective Justin Terry, who was killed tragically. We're sending our love and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Detective Terry was a member of the LVMPD for just shy of 21 years. The governor's office says he started a program in the Southeast Area Command, making it possible for officers to ride dirt bikes into difficult locations to serve the homeless, according to Metro.
Terry was also assigned to the Sexual Offender Apprehension Detail (SOAP) for 7 years - and worked directly with the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
(Governor Sisolak's office contributed to this report.)