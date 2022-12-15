Kids Cafe foods

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will offer meals through the Kids Cafe program this winter break.

Meals are free for children between 2 and 18 and they must eat the meals on site at any of the 6 locations.

Food distribution will begin December 27th through January 6th. Food will not be served on January 2nd. 

Evelyn Mount North East Community Center

1301 Valley Road, Reno

Breakfast:  8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday

Sparks Rec Center

98 Richards Way, Sparks

Lunch:  12:00 -12;30 pm, PM Snack:  4:00 – 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday

North Valleys Library

1075 North Hills Blvd, Reno

Lunch:  11:30 am- 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday

Sparks Library

1125 12th Street, Sparks

Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 pm, Monday through Friday

Downtown Reno Library

301 S. Center Street, Reno

Lunch:  11:30 am – 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday

 

The Children’s Cabinet

777 Sinclair Street, Reno

Lunch:  12:15 -12:45 pm, Monday through Thursday

(Food Bank of Northern Nevada)