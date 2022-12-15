The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will offer meals through the Kids Cafe program this winter break.
Meals are free for children between 2 and 18 and they must eat the meals on site at any of the 6 locations.
Food distribution will begin December 27th through January 6th. Food will not be served on January 2nd.
Evelyn Mount North East Community Center
1301 Valley Road, Reno
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday
Sparks Rec Center
98 Richards Way, Sparks
Lunch: 12:00 -12;30 pm, PM Snack: 4:00 – 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday
North Valleys Library
1075 North Hills Blvd, Reno
Lunch: 11:30 am- 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday
Sparks Library
1125 12th Street, Sparks
Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 pm, Monday through Friday
Downtown Reno Library
301 S. Center Street, Reno
Lunch: 11:30 am – 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday
The Children’s Cabinet
777 Sinclair Street, Reno
Lunch: 12:15 -12:45 pm, Monday through Thursday
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada)