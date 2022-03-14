The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced its Kids Café spring break schedule.
The Kids Café program offers free meals to children when school is out of session. Children do not have to attend any program at the time of service to receive meals. Meals do need to be eaten on site.
The following are the sites and time that children between the ages of 2 and 18 can get free meals during the spring break.
Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center | 1301 Valley Road – Reno, NV
Snack 8:30-9:00am | Lunch 12:00-12:30pm
Plumas Gym | 475 Monroe Street – Reno, NV
Snack 9:15-9:45am | Lunch 12:45-1:15pm
Sparks Recreation Center | 98 Richards Way – Sparks, NV
Lunch 12:00-12:30pm | Snack 4:00-4:30pm
North Valleys Library | 1075 N Hills Blvd – Golden Valley, NV
Lunch 11:30am-12:00pm
Sierra View Library | 4001 S Virginia Street – Reno, NV
Lunch 11:30am-12:00pm
Children’s Cabinet | 777 Sinclair Street – Reno, NV
Snack 10:00-10:15am | Lunch 12:15-12:45pm
Duncan/Traner Community Library | 1650 Carville Drive – Reno, NV
Dinner 3:00-3:30pm
No Service on Thursday 3/17 and 3/24
Desert Skies Middle School | 7550 Donatello Drive – Sun Valley, NV
Dinner 3:00-3:30pm
3/14-3/18 ONLY
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)