The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is a member of Feeding America, the largest national hunger-relief organization representing more than 200 food banks across the country.
Nicole Lamboley, president & CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, has been elected by her peers as chair of the western region of food banks in the Feeding America network. The western region includes Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, California, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii. As Western Region Chair she has earned a seat on the National Advisory Council (NAC).
The collaboration of the National Council with Feeding America and member food banks helps to develop and advance aligned strategies that support a shared vision for a hunger-free America.
“I am excited to be able to contribute to this work at a national and regional level with Feeding America,” said Nicole Lamboley, president & CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “If there is one thing that we have learned over the past two years, it is that we can accomplish the unimaginable when we all work together. Food Banks are incredibly collaborative in nature and when we work with the USDA to make sure families are connected with vital food resources, everyone wins.”
The NAC is the elected body of representatives and appointed Feeding America National Office staff charged with representing the Feeding America Network. There are currently 18 network representatives serving on the NAC, which includes 14 food bank executives, 1 partner state association executive, and 3 senior Feeding America staff members. The regional make-up of the NAC allows for greater collaboration with the regional offices of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to allow for greater consistency with Federal Nutrition programs and how they are administered.
The NAC is engaged in a wide variety of committee work, including NAC Governance Committees, Advisory Committees, and Task Forces as defined through annual work plans to address both short and long term goals.
(The Food Bank of Northern Nevada)