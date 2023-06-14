Former Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lonnie Hammargren has died.
He served as lieutenant governor from 1995 to 1999 under then-Governor Bob Miller after having served on the Nevada System of Higher Education as a regent.
During his later years, he worked as a neurosurgeon in southern Nevada.
For many years he offered public tours of his home and backyard which contained several pieces of Nevada history, including various signs from now-closed Las Vegas casinos, a functioning railroad, and a rollercoaster that used to sit atop the Stratosphere and the famous Genoa Courthouse vault.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman released this comment -
Remembering Lonnie Hammargren today. A true genius, great surgeon & unique memorabilia collector, with a wonderful sense of humor and of course, a former lieutenant governor & a great friend. Lonnie really made a difference in this community. He will be truly missed.— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) June 14, 2023