LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada and Community Health Alliance are resuming their Adult Dental Days with an event set for Tuesday.
The free event offers on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnishes, radiographs, extractions and more to all adults, regardless of whether they are insured.
It is being held at Community Health Alliance on Oddie Boulevard in Sparks from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
No appointment is necessary, but capacity is limited, and individuals will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees should bring an ID and applicable insurance cards.
Greater Nevada Credit Union’s Live Greater Van will also be on-site to offer financial wellness education, entertainment, swag and more.