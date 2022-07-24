The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) held its first free vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 24, 2022.
The community was invited to receive free COVID-19 immunizations and enjoyed a Thai food fair at the Wat Buddhapradeep Thai Temple of Reno.
Pfizer-BioNTec and Moderna vaccines were offered for first, second and booster COVID-19 shots. Pediatric does of Pfizer was offered for kids ages 5-11.
They also had speakers of different Asian languages available to help people who don't speak English.
The vaccine clinic was held by ACDC in partnership with Immunize Nevada and OptimuMedicine.
More about the nonprofit :
"The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) is a nonprofit and non-partisan organization dedicated to building, connecting, and educating the Asian and Pacific Islander community in Nevada. ACDC was officially chartered in 2015 in Las Vegas and opened their Reno location in 2022. The mission of ACDC is to improve the general well-being and education of the Asian American Pacific Island and other ethnic communities in Nevada. Among the services ACDC offers includes: voter education, health insurance enrollment assistance, citizenship application assistance, vaccination clinics (Influenza and COVID-19), food distribution, College Readiness Bootcamp, GraduAsian, Asian Night Market and the Run for Rice and Walk for Wellness 5k."