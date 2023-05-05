The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department are coordinating the annual Fuel Reduction Program using sheep in Carson City this month.
This project was also in coordination with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Nevada Division of State Lands, the Washoe Tribe and Carson Community Council, and private property owners.
This year, there are two bands (groups) of sheep grazing in Carson City.
The first band grazed the area behind Greenhouse Garden Center on April 21 and the second band entered Carson City on the north end of town near Timberline and behind Western Nevada College beginning Wednesday, April 26th.
The sheep will be grazing in Carson City through the beginning of June.
For more information on the project or to report a wayward sheep, please contact the Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department at 775-887-2262.