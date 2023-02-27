The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is asking local entities to apply for a portion of the $1,500,000 in Federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program funding available to our community through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The program provides funding for a variety of generally smaller-scale transportation projects.
The RTC administers the Federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program for the Reno-Sparks Metropolitan Planning area of Washoe County, and is asking eligible local entities to apply for funding on or before the May 19, 2023, 4 p.m., deadline for federal fiscal years 2023-2024. Eligible agencies may submit one application per funding year.
Agencies eligible to receive TA Set-Aside funds include local governments, natural resources or public land agencies, school districts, Tribal governments, and non-profits. Eligible projects include infrastructure-related projects for non-motorized users, historic preservation related to transportation facilities, Safe Routes to School programs, recreational trails projects, and environmental mitigation activities related to transportation.
The TA Set-Aside guidance and application were approved by the RTC Board on February 24, 2023, and are available on the RTC website.
Application materials, including a detailed budget, project map, and other relevant documents, should be submitted electronically to Graham Dollarhide at gdollarhide@rtcwashoe.com. Questions may be directed to Graham Dollarhide, RTC Senior Technical Planner, at 775-332-9519 or by email.
(Regional Transportation Commission)