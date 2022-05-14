If you drive a couple of blocks through Virginia City's historic C Street, you'll find a monument in the shape of Nevada standing in a dirt lot. The monument was placed there in 2021 on Veteran's Day as a way to recognized the men and women who have served the United States of America.
The sculpture also marks the land that will be used to build a new facility. The group Virginia City group, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8071 plans to bring more services for the community with a new building. It will be a community resource center which helps veterans. The plan is to have a two-story 3,200 square foot facility in the historic town.
John Strahan, a member of VFW said, "We're looking to have veterans services officers that help veterans file claims that are both disability, education and employment opportunities, and general support for veterans as well as branching and partnering with Storey County and their community service agencies to supplement what they're already doing."
However, before the vision can come to life, VFW has to raise money first.
"We're still pretty far out. I'm hoping that 2023 is a good year for us in fundraising and we can break ground in 2024." said Strahan.
Fundraising efforts have been planned for the year 2025 too. On Saturday, VFW hosted a concert fundraiser at the Virginia City Fair Grounds. It featured local talent. The event's headliner, Todd Allen Herendeen also traveled from Florida to perform a mix of his songs and some classics. Herendeen is well-known in the South as a singer, songwriter, entertainer, and patriot. Before he arrived at Virginia City, he did a four-state cross country tour to raise money for VFW. During Saturday's event he donated $25,000.
"I just love our freedoms, I love our veterans who sacrificed their time but more than that they risked their lives and a lot lost their lives for the freedoms to travel this great country and gather up as one. And from my heart, this is my way of serving them now." Herendeen said.
VFW is hoping more community members will participate in events which support local veterans. It plans to have more events to raise funds for its project, including on on the Fourth of July.