A funeral is scheduled Friday afternoon for longtime local broadcaster Bob Carroll.
Carroll died on June 6th.
The 2 p.m. funeral service will be at the Mountain View Mortuary - 425 Stoker Avenue in Reno.
This past April, Carroll told 2 News, "I started in 1956, and I've been doing it everyday since then."
At 18-years-old, Bob got started working for KSUE radio in Susanville.
"First job," he said. "1956. Yup."
Four years later, he joined KOLO-TV in Reno.
"In those days, if you wanted to do something, you just did it. You went on the air live."
He interviewed then Vice President Richard Nixon during the 1960 Winter Olympics.
"And then again when he was running for president," Carroll remembered. "He came out to visit then Governor Paul Laxalt."
He interviewed some powerful celebrities too.
"Marilyn Monroe when she came to film The Misfits in 1960."
He was also there for the first live television remote.
"This is the first remote telecast ever done in the state of Nevada," said Carroll. "It was the opening of the legislature in the early 1960's."
In 1967, Carroll switched stations to KTVN. He actually started the news department here at Channel 2.
"When Channel 2 went on the air, back in '67, I was the original news director there, and put the news department together."
He saw a lot over the last 60 years, and was proud he got to spend it here in Northern Nevada. He admitted, the thought about moving up in markets did cross his mind.
