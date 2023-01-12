Nevada wildlife officials need your help finding more than one person of interest in a possible mule deer poaching case last October.
Game wardens say the mule deer may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Elko County after dark on Oct. 1, 2022.
They say the persons of interest were seen leaving the area heading south on Ruby Valley Road in a newer model dark blue Ford F-150 truck with Nevada plates. Game wardens are hoping to speak to the people in this vehicle regarding this incident.
“We believe the occupants of the vehicle might be able to help us with this case, but we need the public’s help,” said Nevada State Game Warden Lieutenant Buck Tingle. “
There is a $1,000 reward from Operation Game Thief (OGT) for information leading to a conviction of this crime. Witnesses can call the OGT hotline at (800) 992-3030 or use the new NDOW Tip app to report information on this or any other wildlife-related crime.
(NDOW contributed to this report.)