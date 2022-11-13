Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) hosted their fall season celebratory 5k run on Sunday, November 13.
The 5k is the final challenge for the girls in the 10-week program.
There was also a “Sleep In” option available for those community members interested in participating in the event who cannot or wish to not attend in person.
The race took place at Peccole Baseball Park on the University of Nevada, Reno campus.
Community volunteers participated in a variety of ways, from being on course cheering for the girls, to helping them get ready at the face paint or happy hair station during the event.
GOTR-S is a 501c3 non-profit that was established in California in 2007 and Nevada in 2011.
GOTR-S has made a difference in the lives of over 4,600 Reno-Tahoe girls.
For more information, you can visit https://www.girlsontherunsierras.org.