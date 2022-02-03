Jacobs Entertainment confirms it has bought the Gold 'N Silver Inn Restaurant on West 4th Street in Reno.
The Gold 'N Silver is within the boundaries of the Neon Line District, and the developer says buying it means they now own all the property in Reno's Neon Line south of West 4th Street between Keystone Avenue and West Street.
They say their long-term plans include a non-gaming hotel on the same block, and they're looking at possibly turning the Gold 'N Silver into a non-smoking casino.
They say the Gold 'n Silver's former owner, Jeff Paine, has agreed to continue operating it for the next two years.