March 16 UPDATE:
The Reno Planning Commission approved the conditional use permit for the Jacobs Entertainment Glow Plaza and Festival area during a recent meeting.
The permit requested the use of the Glow Plaza space, located on West Fourth Street for live entertainment on Friday and Saturdays until 11 p.m.
"This week, we presented to the Reno City Planning Commission for a occupancy permit for the Glow Plaza Festival Grounds," Jeff Jacobs Said. "Thanks to the commission's approval, we will be moving forward with construction of the grounds this spring, and will be facilitating outdoor festivals, concerts, recreation and other events at the Glow Plaza this summer. This approval puts us on track with our development timeline and we can't wait to host landmark events for the community in the coming months."
The permit was approved in a 4-3 vote.
Jacobs Entertainment says it has filed for initial permits with the City of Reno to develop and operate The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds on West 4th Street in Reno’s Neon Line District.
“These festival grounds will allow us to expand our vision of The Glow Plaza, creating a very special location for festivals and special events attracting over 100,000 new visitors to downtown Reno each year,” said Jonathan Boulware, Regional Vice President of Jacobs Entertainment. “The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds will host many free festivals and special events, hosted by Jacobs Entertainment as well as third-party promoters.”
Jacobs Entertainment says it will host a Taco Festival, as well as a Burning Man-related special event, and a Future Classic Car event as part of Hot August Nights.
Physical improvements at The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds will include a state-of-the-art stage for free concerts, a food truck alley, and a large open-air shade pavilion.
Subject to approval of permits, The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds construction is expected to begin this spring and be completed later this summer. Jacobs Entertainment is pursuing permit approvals to host up to 20 annual events ranging from one to three days each at the Glow Plaza Festival Grounds.