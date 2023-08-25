The GourMelt restaurant in Spanish Springs has shut its doors for good.
On their Facebook page, Gourmelt says:
“We had an amazing run! After 12 cheesy years. GourMelt is closed so that we can put our hearts fully into Two Chicks. This chapter is ending but our hearts are full with appreciation for each and every one of you who have enjoyed our sandwiches over the years!
“Head over to either @twochicksreno location to get some of your favorite GourMelt sandwiches!”
TwoChicks has two locations on South Virginia Street.
Gourmelt opened the Spanish Springs location in January 2020.
GourMelt originally got its start as a food truck in 2011 before moving to a brick and mortar store in 2016.