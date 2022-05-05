Governor Steve Sisolak says he plans to repay furloughed State employees, in his proposed 2023-25 State budget.
These furloughs were announced in 2020 and implemented in the first half of 2021, as part of a cost-cutting measure to balance the State budget.
Each furlough lasted 6 days, or 48 hours.
“During Nevada State Employee Appreciation Week, I want to say thank you to our state employees who work to better our state every day and provide critical services on behalf of Nevadans,” said Gov. Sisolak. “This restoration is just one way to say thank you for your personal sacrifice to keep the State afloat during difficult financial times, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to pay that sacrifice back. I will continue to look at ways to support our critical state workforce during the next Legislative Session.”
The move will cost approximately $25 million and will be paid for with federal American Rescue Plan funds.
(Office of Governor Sisolak contributed to this report.)