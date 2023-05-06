The City of Reno celebrated the grand opening of the new adaptive cycling center on Saturday.
The cycling center at the Rosewood Nature Study Area is a 219-acre wetland habitat with approximately 2.5 miles of trail.
It serves as a great launching point to access the Southeast Connector bike trail as well as connecting to the Tahoe-Pyramid Bike trail and its proximity to the community's bike trail systems makes it a prime location for the City’s adaptive equipment rental hub.
Attendees had the opportunity to explore the nature study area with the new Grit Freedom Chair purchased by Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (TMPF) in memory of Jim Dickey, Past Treasurer of TMPF, and participate in a nature hike led by NatureTrack and Positive Ride.
While modeled after similar programs throughout the country, this will be the first program of its kind in Nevada.
“It’s been a wish list program for some time,” said April Wolfe, Therapeutic Recreation Specialist at the City. “To make this happen, you need the staff, the location, and protected bike infrastructure. With all the pieces and partnerships finally in place, the City of Reno is looking forward to the grand opening on May 6th!”
The center will offer a membership-based program that will allow persons with disabilities to access our many adaptive bikes and jump directly on the trail, no bike transport needed. A limited amount of scholarships from the Nevada Kids Foundation will be offered for children to experience the area.
For more information about the Adaptive and Inclusion Programs visit the City of Reno's website or contact the City's Parks and Recreation Department.