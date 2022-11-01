The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a Reno man was adjudicated as a Habitual Offender and sentenced to Life in Prison, with the possibility of parole set to begin after a minimum of 10 years has been served.
At the sentencing hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Amos Stege detailed Wayne Kendell’s 40+ years of criminal behavior, which included 12 Felony convictions.
This most recent case began in February when the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program (ROP) began investigating Kendell in connection with several criminal offenses including eluding a police officer.
In April, a traffic stop was attempted by a Reno police officer in a marked patrol vehicle in the area of Wells and Sutro. Kendell, who was the driver of the vehicle, fled at a high rate of speed and continued to drive in a reckless and dangerous manner in residential areas including a school zone on Valley Road. Due to the risk Kendall posed to the public, the pursuit was terminated.
Kendall was later located and attempted to physically resist before ROP detectives were able to take him into custody. '
Following his arrest, the Washoe County District Attorney's Office filed formal criminal charges against Kendall and he ultimately pled guilty in September to one count of Felony Eluding.