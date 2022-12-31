Weather Alert

.A long duration atmospheric river event is bringing heavy rain to the Sierra and western Nevada through early Sunday morning. Impacts have begun in the Sierra and are expected to spread into western Nevada and Mono County by late Friday night or early Saturday morning. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada east of the Sierra crest, including the following counties... in California, Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Sierra. In western Nevada, Carson City, Douglas, Storey and Washoe. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Expect rapid rises in small streams and creeks and poor drainage areas. Water could cover roadways and will be especially dangerous overnight. Rivers are expected to rise with minor to moderate flooding anticipated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 437 PM PST, Public safety partners have reported flooding on roadways, rapid rises on of creeks and streams, and rockfall onto roadways in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring and expected to worsen. - For specific river flood forecasts see river flood warning and advisory products at weather.gov/reno. Updated river forecast information can be found at cnfrc.noaa.gov. The Pit River could be impacted by local tributaries near Big Valley before main steam flood flows arrive. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County. The Flood Watch for these areas has been replace with a flood advisory valid until Sunday morning.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, except 12 to 18 inches above 5000 feet. Locally higher amounts are possible in the more prolonged bands of snow. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&