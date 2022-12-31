olympic valley.PNG
Olympic Valley Fire Department Facebook

The Olympic Valley Fire Department is recommending residents in high avalanche areas to evacuate. 

Officials says those living the areas of Sandy Way and Lanny Lane in Olympic Valley are in high avalanche areas.

Ensure your home's exhaust vents are clear and stay off roadways if you don't have an appropriately equipped vehicle.

Large natural avalanches have been observed in the area and drivers are being recommended to not travel in these areas at this time.

For more information, you can visit here: Sierra Avalanche Center | Backcountry Avalanche, Snow, and Weather Information for the greater Lake Tahoe area