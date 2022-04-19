High winds are affecting some WCSD school routes Tuesday morning.
The affected buses are for:
- Galena High School
- Marce Herz Middle School
- Hunsberger Elementary School
Affected families have been notified of the change, a WCSD representative tells us.
We had wind gusts around 50 mph early Tuesday morning as a storm moves through the region.
The wind advisory expires at 11am on Tuesday and the wind will not be as strong by the afternoon but still have gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.
Another round of strong wind will impact the area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday with another storm on the way giving us valley showers and Sierra snow & chain controls.