The unprecedented wildfires that affected California last year – with two crossing the Sierra from one side to the other – were taken down by the hard work and bravery of the firefighting community.
To honor their unwavering commitment and offer thanks, Homewood Mountain Resort is giving complimentary lift tickets to 200 firefighters, hotshots, EMTs and first responders on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
“We can never repay the hard work and sacrifices firefighters have made – especially in our own region over the past year,” said Kevin Mitchell, Homewood Mountain Resort general manager. “As a small token of our gratitude, we’re offering a free day of skiing to 200 firefighters who want to spend time on the slopes.”
Firefighters interested in participating are invited to sign up online beginning January 19 at 10:00 a.m. The first 200 people who register and provide proof of employment related to the firefighting industry will be eligible to receive one complimentary lift ticket on January 30.
Complete rules and registration details can be found online at www.skihomewood.com/event/heros-of-the-wildfires-ski-free-day/.