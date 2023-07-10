Authorities say a Northern California homicide suspect who was on the run was captured Monday afternoon.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that Eric Abril is back in custody.

The post provided no additional details.

Abril had been at large for more than 24 hours after escaping a local hospital.

He was arrested in April in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages.

One person was killed in the attack, which happened at a park in the Sacramento suburb of Roseville.

---

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Placer County Sheriff's Office, Reno Police, and other law enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate who escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center early Sunday morning.

35-year-old Eric Abril was last seen in the area of Rainier Court in Rocklin around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. The search has been expanded to parts of Rocklin and Roseville.

Abril was originally arrested on April 6, 2023 and charged with murder and attempted murder, along with several other related charges.

Deputies say they have over 70 law enforcement personnel working to find Abril.

"We have combed through and thoroughly investigated 64 tips since the beginning of the manhunt. Today, we continue to saturate and focus on the eastern Roseville and Rocklin areas as the most reliable source of evidence points to Rainier Court in Rocklin as the last known location for Abril."

Abril is 6' tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair. He has a tattoo on his left shoulder of what looks like a picture of ocean waves and bamboo.

The Sheriff's Office released this photo taken of the suspect on a security camera Sunday morning:

Investigators found out that Abril was not wearing a shirt and was not shackled when he escaped the medical center. They believe he is wearing orange jail pants.

The public is urged to take cautious if you come into contact with the suspect and you should call 911 immediately if you see him.

The Sheriff's Office is also asking all residents in the area to check security cameras for possible sightings of Abril.

All information should be reported to the tip line by clicking here. You can also call (916) 409-1257.