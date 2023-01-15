After experiencing high winds, spin outs, and white out driving conditions, portions of I-80 were closed Saturday over Donner Summit.
Vehicles are being stopped to put on chains near the Nevada Stateline. If you have to drive that way, make sure your car or truck has chains, if it's not AWD or has snow tires.
Caltrans crews advise drivers to drive slow, around 30 mph, in those areas with heavy snow and ice on the roads.
Updated info on chain controls in that area can be found online at the Caltrans Quick Map.