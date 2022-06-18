Nevada State Police are reporting that Eastbound traffic of I-80 is currently closed and being diverted at USA Parkway.
Troopers say a pickup truck hit a semi-truck carrying cattle just before 5 a.m. The cattle truck then drove off the highway and hit the railroad tracks at mile marker 34.
According to State Police, the driver of the pickup truck has minor injuries and the cattle truck driver was not injured.
Impairment is a factor at this time; however, the investigation is still ongoing.
Eastbound traffic at I-80 will remain closed for two more hours due to cleanup. NSP asks that drivers use an alternative route.
We will post any updated information here.