Saturday evening, the Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. were targeting illegal sideshow activity in Reno.
Additional officers were patrolling different areas of the city. Traffic enforcement also occurred during the operation.
As a result, 22 traffic stops were made, 19 citations were given, one person was arrested for a DUI, and one towed vehicle.
The agencies involved say they will continue their zero tolerance stance toward those who engage in these dangerous and illegal activities. They're focus is to keep the community safe.
The investigation into illegal sideshows is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2188.
To stay anonymous, you can contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
(The Reno Police Department assisted in this report.)