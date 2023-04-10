Regional police say they arrested two people after an illegal street racing operation last week.
On April 7th and 8th, officers from the Reno and Sparks Police Departments, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted the nighttime operation.
They say 72 citations were issued for various violations, four cars were towed, and two people were arrested.
Charges for the first arrest included possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and driving without a license. They say the second arrest was for failure to pay warrant.
"Law Enforcement in the Truckee Meadows has a zero tolerance policy with regard to illegal street racing, which has caused fatal and serious injury crashes across the region. We would also like to remind the public that even spectating an event can result in fines," they say in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Sparks City Council is scheduled to discuss an ordinance adopting new code to help prevent spectators from gathering at street racing events, sideshows, and speed exhibitions.
Currently, the City says the Sparks Municipal Code does not contain ordinances preventing spectators from gathering at these dangerous activities.
Councilmembers will discuss the issue at 2 p.m. inside the legislative buildings located at 745 4th Street in Sparks.
