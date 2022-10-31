Volker Fischer, 69, of Incline Village, captured the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship title presented by Utah Sports Commission for the men’s 70-74 age-group in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Fischer completed the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon presented by Utah Sports Commission in 5:51:58 (swim: 41:41; bike: 2:59:33; run: 1:44:58), beating out the top athletes in their age group.
The race encompassed a 1.2-mile (1.9 km) swim in the ROKA Swim Course that took place at the Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane, Utah, followed by the 56-mile (90,1 km) FULGAZ Bike Course that led athletes through Snow Canyon State Park.
The event capped off with a two-loop, 13.1-mile (21 km) HOKA Run Course through historic downtown St. George, where the finish line is located, with the route also showcasing Dixie Red Hills Golf Course (the first golf course in St. George) on one end and the beautiful Vernon Worthen Park on the other.
The 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission saw nearly 5,500 athletes ranging from 18-81 from more than 104 countries, regions and territories compete in this world-renowned event.
In order to qualify for the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, more than 200,000 age-group athletes registered to compete and earn slots at over 100 IRONMAN 70.3 events held worldwide.
Qualification for the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship is already underway as the event will rotate to Lahti, Finland and take place on August 26 and 27, 2023.
For more information on the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission triathlon including additional race weekend details, please visitwww.ironman.com/im703-world-championship.