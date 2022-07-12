An investigation is officially underway after a house fire near Mt. Rose Street and Arlington Avenue in Reno Tuesday morning.
Fire officials say when they arrived on scene, around 9 a.m., smoke was billowing out of the front door and vents on the roof.
They say flames were inside the walls and went up to the attic and caused smaller spot fires, which were put out.
Officials say the homeowner was doing home improvements when the fire broke out, but an official investigation is underway.
A portion of Mt. Rose is closed to traffic while crews investigate the fire.