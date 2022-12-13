Jaime Rodriguez.PNG

Washoe County Commissioners have appointed Jamie Rodriguez as the county's next Register of Voters.

Commissioners voted in favor of the appointment 4-1.

Rodriguez has been serving as the interim registrar since the end of July 2022.

Rodriguez is expected to have an annual salary of around $129,000.

The Registrar of Voters is responsible for overseeing Washoe County's elections. 

According to Washoe County, this includes hiring and training staff, arranging for voting facilities and ensuring accuracy of data

Recommended for you