Washoe County Commissioners have appointed Jamie Rodriguez as the county's next Register of Voters.
Commissioners voted in favor of the appointment 4-1.
Rodriguez has been serving as the interim registrar since the end of July 2022.
Rodriguez is expected to have an annual salary of around $129,000.
The Registrar of Voters is responsible for overseeing Washoe County's elections.
According to Washoe County, this includes hiring and training staff, arranging for voting facilities and ensuring accuracy of data