President Joe Biden met with retiring Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House.
The two gathered inside the Roosevelt Room a day after news broke of the 83-year-old’s upcoming retirement.
Since Biden took office in January 2021, he has focused on nominating a diverse group of judges to the federal bench, not just in race but also in professional expertise.
He installed five Black women on federal appeals courts, with three more nominations pending before the Senate, and their experience ranges from civil rights work to federal defense.
President reiterated his pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying it was “long overdue,” as he praised retiring Justice Stephen Breyer as a model public servant.
He promised to have a choice by the end of February.
