Kentucky's Governor Responds to Tornado Damage Across the Sates

Kentucky's governor says tornadoes may have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll may exceed 100. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that a twister had touched down for more than 200 miles in the state.
Severe storms moved through the area Friday night and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states.
The storms hit a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. Officials had confirmed 30 deaths.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said rescue crews were using heavy equipment to move rubble at the candle factory.
