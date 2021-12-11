Kentucky's Governor Responds to Tornado Damage Across the Sates

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph are expected in wind prone areas, including along Highway 395 in the North Valleys downwind of Peavine and in south Reno. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish as rain moves into the region Sunday night into Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 6 to 12 inches above 5000 feet possible. Up to 2 feet for the Virginia City Highlands. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact commutes. Secure holiday decorations to prevent them from blowing away. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Anticipate large ranges in snow totals between elevations in the 5000-5500 foot range as compared to the 4500-5000 foot range due to snow level fluctuations. Winds will be gusty tonight through Monday, particularly for wind prone locations along the US-395 corridor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. &&