A Las Vegas resident was sentenced by to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for trying to burn down the Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in 2020.
In June 2022, Marty Clark (32) pleaded guilty to depredation against property of the United States.
According to court documents and admissions made in court, on November 7, 2020, Clark intended to set fire to the Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, located in downtown Las Vegas.
At approximately 3:20 a.m., Clark poured gasoline on wood framing at the building’s front entrance and set fire to the framing. A security officer stationed inside the building attempted to stop Clark. Clark pushed the officer to escape and then fled the scene. Clark caused approximately $5,000 in damages to the building.
U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (San Francisco Field Division), and U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield made the announcement.
The case was investigated by ATF, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, Federal Protective Service, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department All-Hazard Regional Multi-Agency Response Section. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bianca Pucci prosecuted the case