A Las Vegas tax return preparer was sentenced to 15 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release for preparing false tax returns for clients and causing the returns to be filed with the IRS.
Brenda Eleana Reyna (38) pleaded guilty in September 2022 to one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of a false tax return and one count of making and subscribing a false tax return.
According to court documents and admissions made in court, Reyna — the operator of USA Tu Casa Tax Services, a tax return preparation business in Las Vegas — fraudulently claimed deductions and misrepresented to her clients the contents of their returns that she would file on their behalf.
For tax years 2015 through 2019, Reyna caused at least $2,750,000 in tax loss to the IRS. In addition, when preparing her own tax returns, Reyna fraudulently filed returns that did not accurately report her income. For tax years 2015 through 2020, Reyna failed to report approximately $606,663 in net income, causing at least $169,866 in tax loss to the IRS.
“During the ongoing tax season, tax return preparers are entrusted by their clients to accurately prepare and file tax information,” said United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “Together with IRS Criminal Investigation, we are committed to investigating and charging those who act improperly and attempt to defraud the IRS.”
“Ms. Reyna not only cheated the IRS, but she victimized her clients as well,” said Albert Childress, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation. “She claimed larger refunds on her client’s behalf so that she could steal some of the refund for herself. Tax preparers should take note that if they attempt to defraud the IRS and their clients, they will be caught and held accountable.”
IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Tony Lopez prosecuted the case.
If you suspect tax fraud, you can report a tax return preparer for misconduct to the IRS at Make a Complaint About a Tax Return Preparer | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)