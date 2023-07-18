As 2 News has been reporting, Governor Joe Lombardo has withdrawn Nevada from the U.S. Climate Alliance.
The alliance is a bipartisan coalition of 25 governors with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Lombardo issued a letter on July 5th explaining his motive for pulling Nevada from the U.S. Climate Alliance, saying while the alliance is "ambitious and well-intentioned" they "conflict with Nevada's energy policy objectives."
However, democrats are raising the point of why do this now in the middle of record breaking temperatures, and aren't these temperatures a sign that governments need to get serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions?
"I feel this is a step back, we need to have these discussions. we are facing incredible heat, and in the north we are facing incredible fires and smoke in the August-September timeframe, and so the more discussions we can have, the more opportunities we have to work with other states to address this issue, the better. So, it's very disappointing," said (D-Sparks) Assemblywoman Natha Sparks.
The U.S. Climate Alliance's goal is to reduce GHG emissions by at least 40 percent by 2030.
Former democratic Governor Steve Sisolak entered Nevada into the alliance in 2019, and immediately began working with other states.
"I mean we actually hosted it a few years ago with California up at Lake Tahoe, which shows just how well we can partner on some things, because when you think about Lake Tahoe and everything we've done with California over the last 15 - 20 years that we've had this partnership, we've been able to make some changes for good," said Anderson.
However, Republicans are backing Lombardo's decision and energy strategy which prioritizes "developing and maintaining a diverse energy supply" while also "utilizing a balanced approach to fossil fuels."
Republican Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant echoes Lombardo's decision, saying the state's strategy should be innovation not regulation.
"It's important that we find a balance for what's good in Nevada, and also what we can to make good choices and have certain energy that is good for our environment as well," said (R-Henderson) Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant.
Gallant argues that the U.S. Climate Alliance brings a one-size-fits all approach to climate regulations, and what's good for other states isn't necessarily good for Nevada.
"I always like to use the example of the Allegiant Stadium, we were told time and time again comparing other failed stadiums in other states that it wasn't going to work here and that it didn't work here, and it is the most profitable stadium in the world, so it's important that we create an energy policy that's going to fit for Nevadans, our residents and small businesses," said Gallant.
The state is committed to ramping up renewable energy, and that strategy cannot be easily changed.
In 2020, the legislature approved a ballot initiative passed by voters twice that enshrines in the state constitution that Nevada's electric use must come from 50% renewables by 2030.