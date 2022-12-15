A lawsuit filed by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve alleges a private investigator put a GPS tracking device on her private car.
According to the lawsuit, the device was discovered by chance by a mechanic and was used to track her movements on a minute-by-minute basis.
The suit alleges the investigator, David McNeely used that information to photograph and surveil Schieve.
While the suit says it does not know who hired McNeely, it seeks damages against him in excess of $15,000 for alleged privacy violations and publishing of personal information.
The lawsuit claims that other prominent community members were also tracked, for an unknown length of time.
The complaint was filed in the Second Judicial District Court.
We've called the City for a comment, and are awaiting a response back.