Food Truck Friday Comes Back in a Big Way

Food Truck Friday is just 6 weeks away and organizers have announced the lineup for this year's popular summer event. 

Food Truck Friday opens June 2nd 4-9 at Idlewild Park, Reno, and will have over 60 food, dessert and drink vendors.

FOOD TRUCKS
  • 775 Eats-New American
  • Codfather-Seafood
  • Daddys Tacos-Authentic Mexican Food
  • Food Evolution-Texas BBQ & Asian fusion
  • Jazmine Express-Chinese food
  • NOLA SLIDERS-Sliders, Cajun, Creole, Americana
  • Rub Shack-Coca Cola Ribs, tri-tip, salmon tacos
  • Stix and Strips-Chicken strips & corndogs
  • BAM!DOG-Gourmet hot dogs
  • Bite Me Food Truck-Sliders & Loaded Fries
  • BJ's BBQ-AACT HS Culinary-BBQ Shredded pork and brisket loaded Fries
  • Bone Appetit BBQ-Southern Style BBQ, Soul food, Shrimp skewers
  • Carolina Kitchen & BBQ-BBQ, loaded fries
  • High Steaks Grill-American Grill/Steak Sandos
  • Los Mandilones-Mexican Seafood
  • M&M Southern Café-Southern Food, Cajun, Creole
  • Marcolino's Italia-Italian
  • Olivier's Organic French Crepes-Organic french savory and sweet crepes
  • Pot Luck-Asian Fusion
  • Reichers Atomic Chicken-Nashville Hot Fried Chicken, mac n cheese bowls
  • Rivieras Mexican Food-Mexican
  • Slater's Ding-a-Wing-13 flavors of wings and tenders w/sauces
  • Wok and Roll-Asian influenced fusion food
  • Joshua Lee's BBQ Pit Pop Up-Central Texas BBQ, South Carolina Whole Hog, Hawaiian BBQ
NEW VENDORS- FOOD
  • Katanas Teppenyaki-Japanese Inspired
  • Los Catrinas Estilo Oaxaca-Oaxaca State Mexian Food
  • M & M's Cocina-Authentic Mexican Food
  • Antojitios Colibri-Mexican/Latin
  • Carnitas El Flaco-Mexican Food
  • Crazy D's Hot Chicken-Hot Chicken Sandwiches
  • Crepes & Craft-Sweet and Savory Crepes
  • Frydays-gourmet french fries and fried desserts
  • Medley Food Truck-New American
  • Kahloveras-Mexican Food
  • Nayami Tacos-Mexican Food
  • Pete's Meat BBQ-Texas craft BBQ
  • Silver Rush Grill-American Burgers, Melts, loaded fries
  • Asian Street Pop Up-Chinese/Thai
DESSERTS
  • DipDeeStix-Custom dipped gelato pops
  • Frozen Fantasies-dipped fresh fruit
  • Hawaiian Shaved Ice Company-Hawaiian Style Shaved Ice
  • Sierra Swirl-Soft Serve Ice Cream
  • Sip on the Go-Healthy drinks and protien treats
  • Snowie Bus-Shaved Ice
  • Super Swirl-flavored soft-serve ice cream
  • S'Moregasm-gourmet s'mores, milkshakes
  • Tuk Tuk YumYum Frozen Yogurt-Frozen yogurt and toppings
  • Zucker Donuts-hot mini donuts made for you
NEW VENDORS-DESSERTS
  • Churros Huesos-Churros
  • Kona Ice-Shaved Ice
  • Lil Betty's Shaved Ice-Shaved Ice
  • Morning Glory-Healthy Smoothies/fresh cold pressed juices
DRINKS
  • Loons Lemons-Fresh Squeezed lemonade
  • Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade-Handcrafted fresh squeezed lemonade
  • Grindz Coffee Co -Hot and Iced Coffee
Alcohol BEER, WINE, SPIRITS
  • Ceol Irish Pub-Thirst Relief Unit-6 taps, beer, wine, sangria
  • On Tap #1-16 taps (Local craft beer, wine, spirits on tap)
  • On Tap #2-32 taps (Local craft beer, wine, spirits on tap)
  • On Tap #3-8 taps (Local craft beer, wine, spirits on tap)
  • Alcohol Specialty
  • Mr. Margarita-Frozen Margaritas

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page: Food Truck Friday -Reno Street Food | Reno NV | Facebook