Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak

Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno.

The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand.

The restaurant is officially closing Saturday.

The owner tells us he had a major heart issue last year... and just couldn't do it anymore.

“It's been emotional to tell you the truth. I have a lot of customers that have been regulars for years that are here and are a little upset with me, but they understand they know what I went through so it's just been hard,” says owner Jorge Ramos.

"Thank you, thank you for everybody that's supported us. It's been an amazing adventure for the last couple years—through the pandemic, through the shutdowns, we've had regular customers that've been really loyal. Thank you all, we appreciate you guys. We love you."

Ramos tells us the new owners will make it into something different - and will not be selling cheesesteaks.