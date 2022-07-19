A local father and son sleeper team duo who work for UPS will be heading to the Super Bowl of Trucking Safety in August after winning multiple honors.
According to UPS, Aaron and Dave Sharp drive over 4,500 miles together through 15 states on a weekly basis.
Father, Dave Sharp, has earned spots in the National Truck Driving Championship (NTDC) nine times, and won Rookie of the Year in 2008. And this year it was his son, Aaron’s first time competing.
Like Father, Aaron won Rookie of the Year 2022. He also won the Straight Truck division, and Grand Champion at the Nevada Truck Driving Championship.
Both say to be a defensive driver. “I see close calls every day by distracted and impatient drivers,” David said. “Get the big picture on the road and leave yourself an out … it can keep you safe.”
Dave was recently inducted into UPS' Circle of Honor for having over 25 years of accident free-driving.
The 2022 National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) and National Step Van Driving Championships (NSVDC) will be held on August 16 through August 19 in Indianapolis, Indiana.