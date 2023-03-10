Tomorrow, March 11, The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada and Washoe County School District are cohosting a Summer Camp Expo at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
There will be 18 vendors with summer camp programs for all children and families in the local area.
This free community event is for all families and will showcase a variety of fantastic summer camps and youth programs from throughout our region.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A list of vendors attending can be found below:
- Arco Enso
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Challenge Island
- Chill Foundation
- City of Reno Vacation Station Camp
- Family Counseling Service of Northern Nevada
- Great Basin Outdoor School
- Holland Project
- Immunize Nevada
- Kings Row Community Life Center
- New Nevada Childcare Fund
- Sierra Nevada Journeys
- Skiing is Believing
- SPCA Northern Nevada
- Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation
- Woodward Tahoe
- Zephyr Point
- Reno Ice