Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada

Tomorrow, March 11, The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada and Washoe County School District are cohosting a Summer Camp Expo at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

There will be 18 vendors with summer camp programs for all children and families in the local area.

This free community event is for all families and will showcase a variety of fantastic summer camps and youth programs from throughout our region.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A list of vendors attending can be found below:

  1. Arco Enso
  2. Big Brothers Big Sisters
  3. Challenge Island
  4. Chill Foundation
  5. City of Reno Vacation Station Camp
  6. Family Counseling Service of Northern Nevada
  7. Great Basin Outdoor School
  8. Holland Project
  9. Immunize Nevada
  10. Kings Row Community Life Center
  11. New Nevada Childcare Fund
  12. Sierra Nevada Journeys
  13. Skiing is Believing
  14. SPCA Northern Nevada
  15. Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation
  16. Woodward Tahoe
  17. Zephyr Point
  18. Reno Ice

