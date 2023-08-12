The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is joining with community partners including the Washoe County Health District, Immunize Nevada and Community Health Alliance for the Back-to-School Expo and Vaccine Clinic.
It's at the WCHD located at 1001 E 9th St. Building B, in Reno. It goes from 8 a.m. to noon.
Parents can bring kids to get vaccines they may need before starting school this year.
There is also tons of informational booths with resources on how to get your student prepared for school.
You can find out more about registration, transportation, school meals, special education services, Career and Technical Education (CTE) resources, Parent University/Family School Partnerships, Family Resource Centers, Student Voice, English Learners and more.
In partnership with the Salvation Army, free school supplies will be distributed while they last.
Attendees can also explore career options with the district and the WCSD Human Resources Department will be available to help with applications for employment.