The Carson City School District took time at the School Board meeting last night to recognize 32 individuals with the “Distinguished Student Award.”
The student winners were selected by administrators and recognized from their respective schools as having specific qualities, skills and characteristics that distinguished them.
The award defines the term ‘distinguished’ as something special in a person that can be recognized or identified from others by unique features or characteristics. The word implies any subtle or small differences that are good or honorable that sets one person apart from others.
Winners of this award may be identified as good scholars, helpful, on-time, nice, obeying the rules and protecting others.
"The students being recognized have demonstrated qualities and characteristics that are significantly different and honorable from their peers," said Richard Stokes, Carson City School District superintendent. "Each of these winners retain a certain moxie that cannot be tested or measured in the classroom but is evidenced in their day-to-day actions and overall likeability and continual happy attitude."
Listed below by grade level and school site is the first and last names of each distinguished student.
Ahmad Bachir, 5th grade, Bordewich Bray Elementary School
Aaron Bedoy-Funes, 5th grade, Bordewich Bray Elementary School
Ashton Flakus, 5th grade, Bordewich Bray Elementary School
Amy Ramirez Urzua, 2nd grade, Empire Elementary School
Alicia Collazo Perez, 3rd grade, Empire Elementary School
Maggie Jackson, 4th grade, Empire Elementary School
Yeraldi Anaya Miguel, 5th grade, Fremont Elementary School
Isabella Guerrero-Hurtado, 5th grade, Fremont Elementary School
Allen Riley, 5th grade, Fremont Elementary School
Sophia Lamas, 5th grade, Fritsch Elementary School
Aiden Martin, 5th grade, Fritsch Elementary School
Carmen Mills, 5th grade, Fritsch Elementary School
Abran Aguirre-Rodriguez, 5th grade, Mark Twain Elementary School
Meshaila De La O, 5th grade, Mark Twain Elementary School
Araceli Elizarraras, 5th grade, Mark Twain Elementary School
Isaak Meshberger, 5th grade, Seeliger Elementary School
Bryana Mora, 5th grade, Seeliger Elementary School
Jonathan Witt, 5th grade, Seeliger Elementary School
Hank Brown, 5th grade, Carson Montessori
Sawyer Ross, 6th grade, Carson Montessori
Amelia Papez, 6th grade, Carson Middle School
Grace Turner, 7th grade, Carson Middle School
Yahir Zambrano Ibarra, 8th grade, Carson Middle School
Eduardo Aguilar, 8th grade, Eagle Valley Middle School
Kyle Allen, 8th grade, Eagle Valley Middle School
Melissa Villavicencio, 8th grade, Eagle Valley Middle School
Christopher Rosky, 9th grade, Carson High School
Yulisa Rodriguez Alonso, 10th grade, Carson High School
Hong Ngoc Nguyen (Nickname: Ruby), 11th grade, Carson High School
Ethne Myler, 12th grade, Carson High School
Kylee Krause-Mays, 9th grade, Pioneer Academy
James Mason, 12th grade, Pioneer Academy
(The Carson City School District assisted with this report.)