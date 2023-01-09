Due to large-scale mixed rain/snow weather events in the forecast, Alpine County officials want to offer safety recommendations.
Power outages and flooding are possible due to ongoing storms.
Alpine County Unified Command recommends limited travel during storm cycles.
Sandbags can be filled at the following locations in Alpine County: (sand may be under snow, so be prepared to clear snow)
Fire Station 91: 60 Diamond Valley Rd., Markleeville, CA 96120
Fire Station 92: 860 Hot Springs Rd, Markleeville, CA 96120
You can find road conditions provided by Caltrans here: https://dot.ca.gov/travel