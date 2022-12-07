Artown, the northern Nevada non-profit arts organization nationally known for their 31-day multidisciplinary summer arts festival in July, puts a bow on a stellar Encore Series Season with the internationally acclaimed Pink Martini featuring lead singer China Forbes this Sunday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz, and old-fashioned pop – Thomas Lauderdale founded Pink Martini in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, public broadcasting, education, and parks.
“PINK MARTINI IS A ROLLICKING AROUND-THE-WORLD MUSICAL ADVENTURE… IF THE UNITED NATIONS HAD A HOUSE BAND IN 1962, HOPEFULLY WE’D BE THAT BAND.” – THOMAS LAUDERDALE, BANDLEADER/PIANIST
28 years later, Pink Martini still tours the world, singing in 22 languages at opera houses, concert halls, film festivals, museums, and fashion shows. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.
Good seats are still available for Pink Martini featuring China Forbes this Sunday, December 11 at 7:30PM at GSR https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/8f4c03e4/WPiJRF127RG49ZcDB21nPA?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.grandsierraresort.com%2Fentertainment%2Fconcerts-and-shows%2Fpink-martini.
To avoid online fees, tickets may be purchased in person at the Grand Theatre Box Office, or by calling 775.789.1115.