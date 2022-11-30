Ashlee’s Toy Closet, together with community partners & local businesses, is kicking off a Holiday Toy Drive to benefit children within our community.
Decorated bins have been placed all around our area just waiting to be filled with new toys. Donations will be accepted through December 16.
Participating businesses and drop off locations are listed below.
- Red Hawk Golf & Country Club – 6600 N. Wingfield Pkwy
- The Ant Space – 1925 E. Prater Way
- Battle Born Quality Tools – On the tool Truck
- Grocery Outlet – 1300 Disc Drive
- SOL Cannabis – 275 US 395 Alternate – Washoe Valley
- Bavarian Auto Haus Reno – 676 E. Grove Street
- The Law Firm of Herb Santos – 225 S. Arlington Ave.
- The Law Office of Terry Friedman & Julie Troop, PLLC – 300 South Arlington Ave.
- Surratt Law Practice – 3705 Lakeside Drive
- Maddox Segerblom Canepa – 10403 Double R Blvd.
- The Elf House (December only) – 4018 White Rock Ct.
- Cathexes – 427 Ridge Street – Suite C
- Grocery Outlet – 200 Lemon Drive
- Nevada Justice Association – 810 E. Fifth Street in Carson City