Ashlee’s Toy Closet is hoping to bring the toy closet to Sarasota, Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated Southern Florida and they're reaching out to the public for help in shipping toys.
Ashlee Smith, the Founder of Ashlee's Toy Closet, explains, “We have the toys, to get there, we just don’t have the means to get the toys there. So, that’s what we’re looking for is someone who would be willing to ship them or ship them for us there as we get there as well.”
Ashlee says they're working to give toys to victims of Hurricane Ian, so they're trying to find somebody to ship toys to Southern Florida.
They're hoping to ship all the toys in one go.
They say they are also accepting more toys, particularly for older kids -- stuff like art. They will also take gas cards or gift cards. They say the hope is that giving gifts to kids under 18 will also provide some relief for parents as they navigate the hard time.
Any shipping contact should contact them on Facebook, here:
https://www.facebook.com/ashleestoyclosetinc/