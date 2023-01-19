A man suspected of trying to kidnap a CVS employee earlier this week in Carson City has turned himself in to authorities, deputies say.
Deputies say the suspect, Omar Garcia-Madrigal recognized himself in the released surveillance photos and contacted authorities.
Authorities say Garcia-Madrigal cooperated with the investigation and agreed to speak with Detectives regarding the alleged incident.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team then took him into custody at his residence without incident.
Following interviews, deputies say Omar Garcia-Madrigal was arrested for charges of NRS 200.310.2 Attempted Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree and NRS 207.260.4A Unlawful contact with a minor.
Garcia-Madrigal is being held on $40,000 Bail.
JANUARY 18, 2023:
The Carson City Sheriff’ Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identification of an attempted kidnapping suspect.
They say on January 16, at close to 5 p.m., the suspect, who has frequented the location, went into the CVS Pharmacy located at 1980 N. Carson Street and after loitering in the store for over an hour, the suspect grabbed an employee by the wrist and pulled her outside of the store.
The employee was able to break the suspect’s grasp and return inside the store to safety to call 911.
Police say the suspect is not associated to any vehicles and appeared to walk to the CVS Pharmacy from the downtown area.
He is described as a 22–26-year-old Hispanic male approximately 5’6” tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing tan or khaki pants, with a black hooded sweatshirt.
The hooded sweatshirt has white vertical stripes at the shoulder, with red '49ers' writing on the chest and red inside the hood. The suspect was also wearing white shoes and a black baseball cap with a white logo in the center.
Video surveillance showed photos of the suspect (above).
Anyone with suspect identity information is encouraged to contact Detective Murry with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-283-7853 or kmurry@carson.org.