Pet-friendly Whitney Peak Hotel has a soft spot for four-legged, furry friends and has a long-standing partnership with the SPCA of Northern Nevada. Over the years, Whitney Peak has held fundraisers, featured SPCA pets in the hotel’s social media feed, and, yes, even had employees adopt SPCA pets.
This Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., BaseCamp Climbing Gym at Whitney Peak will host “Boulders for Buddies.”
Activities will include a bouldering competition and two classes, Feline Flexibility and Kitty Core, both with feline spectators on hand. All proceeds will benefit the SPCA and support their important work.
The SPCA of Northern Nevada has placed over 20,000 dogs and cats in loving homes, including matching over 2,000 pets and their “fur-ever” families last year. The organization also offers affordable pet vaccinations through their low-cost clinics, and they spay and neuter thousands of pets each year.
“Whitney Peak has always rolled out the green, turf carpet for our furry friends, whether they belong to our guests or our employees,” said Brian Sweeney, manager of BaseCamp. “Boulders and Buddies is a great way to engage our members and the broader Reno community in our efforts to support and fundraise for the local SPCA.”
Tickets for the climbing competition are $10 for BaseCamp members; $20 for non-members and hotel guests. Day-of registration is $25 per person.
The feline flexibility 30 minute stretching classes are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., tickets are $10 per person. Day-of registration is $15.
Kitty Core, a 30 minute abs and core-focused class with cats, is taking place at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., tickets are $10 a person and day-of registration is $15.
In addition to the climbing competition and fitness classes, BaseCamp will offer beer samples from New Belgium, as well as pizza from The Pizza Collective. The SPCA of Northern Nevada will also have adoptable dogs and cats on location for the public to meet.
(Whitney Peak Hotel contributed to this report)