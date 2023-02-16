Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond tells 2 News that the Carson City store location is closing.
The Topsy Lane closure is the latest one to be announced from the financially struggling publicly traded company.
In a statement, the company says:
"We have been conducting a comprehensive, store-by-store analysis of our portfolio to ensure we can grow profitably while best serving our customers.
As such, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Carson City, NV location. We previously shared this information with our valued Associates. While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, customers can shop online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app."
No official closure date has been announced.
Last week, the New Jersey-based company said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later, it said it was in default on its loans and didn't have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
Previously, the company closed its Los Altos Parkway location. Currently, the South Virginia Street location remains open.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)