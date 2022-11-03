(November 3, 2022) The Carson City Fire Department is announcing the start of the Fall 2022 Open Burn, with burning allowed from November 5 through December 4, dependent upon permit status and daily weather conditions.
The purpose of the open burn period is to provide residents an opportunity to dispose of accumulated weeds and yard debris.
In order to make this a safe endeavor for those involved, the Carson City Fire Department will require a burn permit.
Permits will be available starting Friday, November 4, 2022, and can be obtained online at www.carsonfire.org.
Click on the notice for “Open Burn” and it will take you to a form you will need to print and have on your person when burning. Permits will no longer be available in our administrative office on a walk-in basis.
For additional questions or concerns, please call the Carson City Fire Department at 775-887-2210, 8 a.m-5 p.m., M-F.